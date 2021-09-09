'Come from Away' comes back to Broadway
Published
As Broadway production "Come from Away" reopens, star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience. (Sept. 9)
Published
As Broadway production "Come from Away" reopens, star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience. (Sept. 9)
In the era of the “authorized documentary,” whereby filmmakers get access to a living legend (and their friends, family and..
A filmed version of the Tony-winning musical about a small Canadian town welcoming stranded travelers on 9/11 debuts on Apple TV+...