Brian Benjamin To Be Sworn In As Lieutenant Governor Of New York
Published
Benjamin was a state senator representing Harlem and the Upper West Side before Gov. Kathy Hochul tapped him for the job.Full Article
Published
Benjamin was a state senator representing Harlem and the Upper West Side before Gov. Kathy Hochul tapped him for the job.Full Article
Gov. Kathy Hochul made it official Thursday, naming Harlem State Sen. Brian Benjamin to succeed her as lieutenant governor; CBS2..
State Senator Brian Benjamin will be the next lieutenant governor of New York. The official announcement is expected Thursday;..