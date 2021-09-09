Trump Endorses Attorney Hageman to Unseat 'Warmonger' Rep. Liz Cheney
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman to unseat "warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney."Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman to unseat "warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney."Full Article
Former President Donald Trump has vowed to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from office. Now, he has reportedly settled on the person he..