Chronic Illness Is Rising Among 9/11 First Responders—But Their Retirement Claims Keep Getting Denied

NYC Fireman signals for 10 more rescue workers to come into the rubble of the Ground Zero on September 15, 2001. U.S. Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Preston Keres.



First responders who worked at Ground Zero frequently run into red tape as they develop chronic conditions such as cancer. These long-term illnesses tend to emerge well after exposure to health hazards, making it hard to prove cause and effect. [ more › ]