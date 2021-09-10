RNC to Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate
The Republican National Committee plans to sue President Joe Biden over his COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Thursday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. Biden announced his...Full Article
The RNC and some state governors said Thursday they would sue the administration, but experts said they probably won't win.