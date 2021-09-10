Aurora man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of another man
An Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the shooting death of another man in a residential complex parking area.Full Article
An Aurora man who shot and killed his sister's boyfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison. Travon Sanders has been..