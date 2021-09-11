Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks At Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 9/11 Memorial Event
Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, memorial event. Shanksville was the site of the Flight 93 crash.Full Article
Vice President Harris and second gentleman Emhoff will travel to Shanksville, Pa., for a separate event and later meet the Bidens..