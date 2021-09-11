Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, beats Leylah Fernandez, 19, to win US Open
Published
Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the U.S. Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.Full Article
Published
Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the U.S. Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.Full Article
18 year old Emma Raducanu scripts history as she becomes the first brit since 1968 to win the US Open. She beat Canada’s Leylah..
Emma Raducanu became the first British woman to win the title in 53 years and also first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand..