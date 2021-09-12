Facing South Florida: Canadian Town Of Gander Opens Doors, Hearts To Strangers After 9/11
Published
Jim DeFede talks to Oz Fudge, who was the town Constable in Gander on 9/11 and to Roxanne Loper, who was a guest of the town.Full Article
Published
Jim DeFede talks to Oz Fudge, who was the town Constable in Gander on 9/11 and to Roxanne Loper, who was a guest of the town.Full Article
For the better part of a week, the people in Gander – and surrounding towns such as Gambo, Appleton and Lewisporte – opened..