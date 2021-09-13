Lil Nas X’s VMAs Performance Draws SpongeBob Comparisons – and Some NSFW Feelings

Lil Nas X hit the MTV VMAs stage as both a nominee and a performer on Sunday night, and his mash-up of “Industry Baby” and “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” had fans sweating before the night was over.



The rapper kicked things off by literally marching onto the stage with a marching band, before eventually stripping down to almost nothing for some shower choreography.



For some, the performance evoked another iconic moment in music history: the “Band Geeks” episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants.” In the episode, originally released in September 2001, SpongeBob and his marching band perform at the halftime show of the Bubble Bowl — wearing full marching gear.



“Lil Nas X knows his references,” one person tweeted, along with a side-by-side image of SpongeBob and Lil Nas X wearing similar marching band uniforms.







Lil Nas X knows his references #vmas pic.twitter.com/CSxD0dK3gc



— Best Vision TV (@Bestvisiontv) September 13, 2021







Lil nas paying homage to spongebob at the vmas pic.twitter.com/Fb8He9ktDP



— Simon (@jamiesb_) September 13, 2021







Lil Nas X at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dWZtjMMUAZ



— ᒍᗩY (@jaymajor26) September 13, 2021



Others were thoroughly amused by fellow nominee Billie Eilish’s reaction to the performance, as she looked thoroughly shell-shocked at times.







Billie Eilish assistindo a performance de Lil Nas X no #VMAs.

pic.twitter.com/nkeH0BFGdy



— Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) September 13, 2021



Then, of course, there were some decidedly NSFW feelings toward the performance. Actor and “Ellen” star Kalen Allen wasn’t shy about his admiration for the rapper, tweeting, “It’s actually a good thing I didn’t go to the #VMAs because I can’t promise that you wouldn’t see me on TMZ tomorrow morning leaving Lil Nas X’s hotel…”







It’s actually a good thing I didn’t go to the #VMAs because I can’t promise that you wouldn’t see me on TMZ tomorrow morning leaving Lil Nas X’s hotel…



— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) September 13, 2021







thinking about lil nas x’s #VMA performance pic.twitter.com/mNFQh89oFK



— joshua (@joshcharles_21) September 13, 2021



You can check out more reactions to Lil Nas X’s VMAs performance below.







honestly unfair to make anyone perform after lil nas x



— alex (@alex_abads) September 13, 2021







Lil Nas X understands the value of a spectacle and I appreciate that.



— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 13, 2021







lil nas x ALWAYS understands the assignment #vma #vmas pic.twitter.com/mpatrqCPtL



— malta (@sadseaboy) September 13, 2021







Lil Nas X popping that booty in the prison shower on the VMA stage. So proud of him. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/gxK6bI5ZEl



— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 13, 2021







Lil Nas X really said fuck you homophobic people let me enjoy myself in front of everyone #VMAspic.twitter.com/V2CsiXj88A



— BEARRY (@bbvafri) September 13, 2021