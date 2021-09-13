Aaron Rodgers Is Roasted About Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ After Packers Get Creamed

After hosting “Jeopardy!” during a turbulent offseason with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers was hoping to begin a championship season on Sunday. Instead, he and the Packers got blown out 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints — and the “Jeopardy!” jokes began to flow on Twitter.



“I can’t believe I drafted a Jeopardy host for my fantasy team,” read one tweet, while another joked that the NFL quarterback has passed Alex Trebek for the most interceptions thrown by a host of the venerable game show.







Rodgers in the locker room thinking about that Jeopardy job pic.twitter.com/b96k4qAegH



— Frank (@OLDFRANC1S) September 12, 2021







Marcus Davenport has Aaron Rodgers rethinking the whole Jeopardy! thing pic.twitter.com/vJWYcEfXap



— Christian D'Andrea needs help to buy Ale Asylum (@TrainIsland) September 12, 2021







Aaron Rodgers is in very real… jeopardy… of losing this game. pic.twitter.com/TZnaptcHV9



— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 12, 2021It was a shockingly ugly game for Rodgers and Green Bay Sunday, as the reigning MVP failed to score a touchdown while throwing just 133 yards and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Saints QB Jameis Winston, in his first start since the retirement of Drew Brees, threw five touchdowns while the rushing offense racked up 171 yards.



The gruesome loss comes after an offseason where Rodgers was in a tense relationship with the Packers, disgruntled at their failure to return to the Super Bowl after winning a decade ago as rumors spread that he might leave the team. While the two sides came to terms, the loss will only heat up murmurs that Rodgers will head off to another team in free agency next year.



Meanwhile, things aren’t looking any better on the Sony Pictures lot, as “Jeopardy!” is scrambling to find a new host. Trebek’s replacement, Mike Richards, was dumped as host and executive producer after allegations of misconduct during his time as producer of “The Price Is Right” surfaced. “Jeopardy!” is returning to the guest host format used to finish last season after Trebek’s passing, with new “Jeopardy” primetime host Mayim Bialik serving as the first guest host.



Instead of touting Trebek’s successor to kick off the new season this week, “Jeopardy!” is relying on current champion Matt Amodio to bring in fans. Amodio finished last season on a tear, winning 18 consecutive games and a running total of over $575,000. Only “Jeopardy!” legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have won that much.



Check out more Rodgers roasting in the tweets below.







Jeopardy! host Aaron Rodgers failed to lead the Packers to a touchdown in the 1st half



This is why game show hosts shouldn’t be quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/zSzMhdNxS9



— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 12, 2021







Maybe Aaron Rodgers should’ve hosted jeopardy instead. pic.twitter.com/JvzUcHXgfy



— Curtis Hoeltzel (@CHoeltzel) September 12, 2021







When they told you not to draft Aaron Rodgers last year and you didn’t and he became MVP so you pick him this year after an offseason of jeopardy and world travels and pic.twitter.com/OK6RcpUrnC



— Doug Stevens (@doug321) September 12, 2021







Aaron Rodgers to the rest of the Packers after this game. pic.twitter.com/bNb7hxlbpy



— Keith Cork (@BSBPKeith) September 12, 2021



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Jeopardy!' Champ James Holzhauer Celebrates Mike Richards' Firing: 'Ding! Dong! The Witch Is Dead!'



Mike Richards Out as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Executive Producer



What Is a Fiasco? How Sony Botched Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Succession