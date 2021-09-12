Britney Spears Announces Engagement: ‘I Can’t F–ing Believe It’

After five years of dating, Britney Spears is now engaged to her boyfriend Sam Ashgari. The singer announced the news on her Instagram on Sunday night.



“I can’t f—ing believe it” she captioned the post, along with six ring emojis, a heart, and a slew of exclamation points. In the video, Spears showed the ring off at different angles, as Ashgari happily noted, “Look at that. You like it?” Naturally, she responded in the affirmative.



You can check out the rock in the post below.





“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told Page Six. “Roman Malayev from NYC is the ring designer. He couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one-of-a-kind ring.”



Spears and Ashgari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and the couple started dating shortly thereafter. Ashgari is a personal trainer, but starred as the male lead in the video.



In May, Spears revealed she’d felt the need to step up her health and fitness game to keep up with Ashgari and his training regime, but recently, Spears spoke out about her own weight, saying that she was happier before she slimmed down.



“In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!! I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it’s weird cause I think I was happier !!!!” Spears wrote.