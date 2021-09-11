9/11: Hollywood Will #NeverForget as Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Wahlberg, Viola Davis and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is showing today, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that they will #NeverForget when the Twin Towers fell, with stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Wahlberg, Viola Davis, Toby Keith and more paying their respects to those lost that day.



“Still astonished by how many innocent people were lost in an instant, gone forever but never to be forgotten,” Mariah Carey said in a tweet on Saturday morning. “Thinking of all the families still mourning their loved ones 20 years after that devastating and tragic moment in our history.”



Tributes and memorials in New York, in Pennsylvania at the crash site of the United 93 flight and at the Pentagon have echoed the solemn occasion with an homage to those who lost their lives. Bruce Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the World Trade Center Saturday, with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president George W. Bush all giving remarks.



For some stars like Steve Buscemi, remembrances of 9/11 hit even closer to home. The “Fargo” star wrote in a column in Time Magazine on Thursday how he served as a volunteer firefighter on 9/11, having grabbed his old gear from when he worked as a New York firefighter before he was a star.



“‘Never forget,’ everyone said. Some people have no choice. What’s surprising is who has to be reminded,” he said in conversation with Time. “Never forget, because people are still struggling. People are still dying.”



TheWrap also spoke with Hollywood professionals and journalists about what they remember from 9/11 and how they feel the industry and the country has changed in the years since. You can read that account here.



Sending love to New York and to all of you today #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/WhxWYTWYah



Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives lost. Sending love and prayers to the familes and loved ones of the fallen. #NeverForget



It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CN0Fy1VNBt



20 years ago… We will never forget – Céline xx… #GodBlessAmerica #September11 #NeverForget #911anniversary



Foreign or domestic, terrorists attempt to sow fear in people because of their own malignant ideology and twisted belief that their way is the right way.



They are willing to kill to get their way.



9/11

1/6#NeverForget



20 years. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/7PFB2DOxZI



Remembering and honoring those who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11 Thank you to all who helped protect and serve. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/x3gDBTJJ3p



Sending all my love to those we lost 20 years ago and their families who still mourn. Alongside all of the pain and loss we can also celebrate the many heroes who were born that day. Hold your loved ones a little tighter tonight. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MU3bEw3gc1



Our hearts are forever with those we lost on this day 20 years ago. We will #NeverForget. -Team BS



20 years ago, the city we love showed us its resilience, strength, and hope. To everyone affected on that day or in its aftermath, wherever you are, we are here for you. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/W4zhoOJz5T



We will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/gNmCUtbAj7



Still astonished by how many innocent people were lost in an instant, gone forever but never to be forgotten. Thinking of all the families still mourning their loved ones 20 years after that devastating and tragic moment in our history. #NeverForget



My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loves ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts.



#NeverForget ⁦@FDNY⁩ pic.twitter.com/brkeB7Z4na



For all who perished, this quote from the wall of the #911Memorial asks us never to forget them. #911Anniversary #20YearsLater pic.twitter.com/zBlg4wBaQd



Flying on 9/11, remembering all those folks who never got a chance to arrive at their destinations 20 years ago.

The morning after @SModcastle hosted Steve Buscemi for a @FriendsOfFF benefit, and after 2 months in which the Garden State gave us CLERKS III, I’m going back to Cali. pic.twitter.com/wDwdksknMX



