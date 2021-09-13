‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ Trailer: Jeremy Renner Just Wants to Make It Home for Christmas (Video)

“Hawkeye” may be hitting Disney+ just one day before Thanksgiving, but it’s ready to kick off the Christmas season. And, in the first trailer for Marvel’s next series, Jeremy Renner seems to be back on the nice list as he strives to get home to his family.



The problem is, his days on the naughty list as Ronin appear to be catching up with him. As Clint Barton prepares for “the first Christmas we’ve had together in years” — aka, presumably the first one post-Blip — a masked vigilante no one’s ever seen before shows up on the news. Some believe that it’s either Ronin, or a copycat. Don’t worry though: Barton promises “I’ll be home for Christmas.”



Fortunately, it’s just Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). She’s capable of handling a bunch of goons, but not of escaping Hawkeye himself, and she doesn’t seem too mad about it. In fact, she’s a bit of a super-fan. Soon enough, they start riding together, although the threat they’re facing isn’t totally clear.



Fans do get a glimpse of Lucky the Pizza Dog, but one person we definitely don’t see is Florence Pugh’s Yelena. As we know, the “Black Widow” star will show up in “Hawkeye,” hunting down Barton as part of a job for the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).



Elsewhere in this timeline, Steve Rogers’ life has apparently been turned into a musical on Broadway, complete with stage versions of Thor and Loki, which it seems Barton has taken his kids to go see.



“Hawkeye” also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.



The series premieres on November 24 on Disney+.