2 adults, 3 children killed in overnight house fire in Akron, Ohio
Published
5 people died early Monday in a house fire in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. 2 adults and 3 children died in the blaze, and 4 more were injured.
Published
5 people died early Monday in a house fire in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. 2 adults and 3 children died in the blaze, and 4 more were injured.
Five people were killed in a house fire in Akron Monday morning, according to The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.