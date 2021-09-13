Parents mixed on the first day of school in NYC
Published
Reaction of parents picking their kids up from the first day of school in New York City was mixed Monday as the city is set to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. (Sept. 13)
Published
Reaction of parents picking their kids up from the first day of school in New York City was mixed Monday as the city is set to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. (Sept. 13)
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Porter welcome students back for the first day of school at P.S. 25 in the Bronx,..
Parents and students waited on long lines on the first day of school at P.S. 452, an elementary school on the Upper West..