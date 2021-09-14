Ex-Detroit police chief Craig to run for governor
Former Detroit police Chief James Craig formally announces his campaign for governor, but not before protesters derail his kickoff event and force him to move (Sept. 14)
Following a chaotic campaign kickoff earlier in the morning on the Eastside, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig made his pitch..
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Wednesday evening on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he's running for..