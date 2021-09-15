The next monthly payment for the child tax credit is coming on Sept. 25 and many families can expect to receive their money through direct mail. Several Democratic lawmakers are looking to extend the CTC to run through 2025 despite the lack of support among households.Full Article
Child Tax Credit 2021: Next Payment and Possibility of Extension Through 2025
