‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand to Launch New Podcast (Exclusive)

Dying for more “Cobra Kai”? Well, this is about as close as we can get you — for now. Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand, stars of the “Karate Kid” sequel series on Netflix, are launching a new podcast together titled “Lone Lobos,” TheWrap has learned exclusively. (“Lobos” is Spanish for “wolves,” if you don’t know pretty basic Español. “Lone” is, well, English for “lone.” You get by now, “Lone Wolves.”)



“Lone Lobos” will exist on iHeartMedia’s new My Cultura podcast network, which is dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, and sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners. The talk show will center on the two young actors and best buds discussing all things pop culture and bringing on the occasional guest. “Lone Lobos” debuts on Sept. 21.



“Representation of authentic voices is super important to Jacob and me, and we know it’s important to our partners at iHeart Media,” Maridueña and Bertrand told TheWrap on Tuesday via a joint statement. “We’re really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the Lone Lobos.”



Listen to the “Lone Lobos” trailer at the bottom of this story.



As TheWrap also first reported, Maridueña was recently cast as DC Comic’s latest superhero, Blue Beetle, marking the first time ever a superhero film will star a Latino character. Bertrand just nabbed some DC work too: He’ll voice Bam, the Batmobile, in upcoming Warner Bros. Animation series, “Batwheels.” The cartoon is the first DC preschool animated series, and it’s got all the iconic vehicles from the DC universe.



Bertrand is repped by Zero Gravity Management, ICM. His attorney is Chad Christopher at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Maridueña is repped by UTA and Osbrink, and managed by Valor Entertainment Group. His attorney is John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman and his publicist is 42 West.



“Cobra Kai” Season 4 is set to premiere in December. The series, which originated on YouTube Premium before migrating to Netflix, has already been renewed for a fifth season.



The series, labeled a comedy for awards purposes (it worked!), is written and executive produced by the trio of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Series (adult) stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.



The “Karate Kid” sequel series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).



In addition to Macchio, Zabka, Maridueña (Miguel Diaz) and Bertrand (Hawk), “Cobra Kai” also stars Martin Kove (John Kreese), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny) and Oona O’Brien (Devon).



Season 4 will see the return of “Karate Kid III” baddie, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). In “Karate Kid III,” Silver is introduced as the man who started the “Cobra Kai” dojo with Kreese. Silver is even more nuts than Kreese, and goes from being Daniel-san’s sensei to his adversary.