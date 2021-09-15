‘West Side Story’ Trailer: Rachel Zegler’s Maria Lays Eyes on Ansel Elgort’s Tony for the First Time (Video)

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story dropped Wednesday morning, depicting the first magical meeting between Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort).



Maria sets eyes upon Tony at the school dance and there’s instant chemistry, but she’s warned about falling in love with a “gringo.”



“West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, the official description reads.



In addition to Zegler and Elgort, “West Side Story” stars Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers. Moreno played Maria in the original film.



Spielberg directs off a screenplay by Tony Kushner, who also serves as executive producer. “West Side Story” has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.



The film opens on December 10, 2021.



Watch the trailer above.



More to come….