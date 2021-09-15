Gabby Petito fiancé, Brian Laundrie, named person of interest in disappearance case

Gabby Petito fiancé, Brian Laundrie, named person of interest in disappearance case

FOXNews.com

Published

Police have named Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of a missing 22-year-old woman named Gabby Petito, a person of interest in their investigation.

Full Article