Gabby Petito fiancé, Brian Laundrie, named person of interest in disappearance case
Police have named Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of a missing 22-year-old woman named Gabby Petito, a person of interest in their investigation.Full Article
An attorney for Brian Laundrie issued a statement about Gabby Petito, saying, "This is understandably an extremely difficult time..