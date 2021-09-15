Ratings: ‘AGT’ Performance Finale Can’t Shake ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Key Demo

The “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 finalists competed for one final time on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough for NBC to shake ABC and its “Bachelor in Paradise” in terms of key-demo ratings. In total viewers, however, it wasn’t even a competition.



“AGT” drew more than 7 million total viewers last night. The “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spinoff had 3 million.



We’ll find out the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 tonight. “Bachelor in Paradise” still has a few more weeks to go.



NBC and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with 0.7 ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC came in third place with 2.5 million total viewers.



For NBC, “AGT” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.9 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. At 10, “Family Game Fight!” got a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.



The top 10 finalists competing for Season 16’s grand “AGT” prize are Jimmie Herrod, Aidan Bryant, Brooke Simpson, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Josh Blue, Lea Kyle, Northwell Nurse Choir, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Victory Brinker.



For ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9 rating and those 3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Ultimate Surfer” rode that wave to a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.



CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with 0.3 ratings. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million, Fox was fourth with 1.3 million.



CBS aired all reruns on Tuesday.



For Fox, “Lego Masters” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Fantasy Island” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers.



The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 729,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 813,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1 rating and 645,000 total viewers.



We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.



Find last Tuesday’s early ratings here.