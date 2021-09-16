Alex Murdaugh case: 2018 death of South Carolina woman sparks investigation, lawsuit
Published
A new twist came to light in the saga surrounding prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh after the family of his former housekeeper sued him.
Published
A new twist came to light in the saga surrounding prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh after the family of his former housekeeper sued him.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday it had opened yet another investigation connected to the..
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division opened a new investigation Monday into allegations that Alex Murdaugh, who was shot in..