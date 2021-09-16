Somali President Suspends Prime Minister’s Powers 

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, has suspended the powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble in the latest power struggle between the two leaders. In taking action Thursday, Farmajo accused the prime minister of making rush decisions and not having good working relations with the president's office. Citing Articles 87 and 90 of Somalia’s provisional constitution, Farmajo said Roble, who also served as chief minister, violated the constitution. There has been no immediate comment from Roble. The decree from the president’s office further halted Robles’ powers of hiring and firing pending the completion of the country’s ongoing election process. Long-delayed presidential elections are set for November. The men are also at odds over the firing Monday of former National Intelligence and Security Agency Director Fahad Yassin. He was dismissed in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of female spy Ikran Tahlil Farah back in June. NISA said Farah was abducted and killed by the armed group al-Shabab. But in a new twist, the militants strongly denied involvement. According to constitutional experts, the ongoing power struggle between the two men is also sparked by the way their roles are designated in the constitution. U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed Monday visited Mogadishu and appealed to both men to put their differences aside so they can focus on the already delayed polls.