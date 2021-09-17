Charles Barkley Compares Nick Saban To Michael Jordan, Calls Him The ‘Greatest College Football Coach Ever’
Published
Charles Barkley thinks Nick Saban is the Michael Jordan of football. During an interview with Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek, the former NBA star and Auburn player called the seven-time national champion “the greatest college football coach ever” and then compared him to the legendary Chicago Bulls guard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It […]Full Article