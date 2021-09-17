Thousands Of Haitian Migrants Wait Under South Texas Bridge
Nearly 10,000 migrants, mostly Haitians are staying under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the border in recent days.Full Article
Ernesto, a 31-year-old Haitian migrant, waded knee-deep through the Rio Grande that separates the United States and Mexico. He..
Authorities in Del Rio say more than 8,000 people have crossed in recent days, overwhelming Customs and Border Protection capacity.