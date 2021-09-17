Investigators in Gabby Petito case say fiancé is withholding critical information: What we know

Investigators in Gabby Petito case say fiancé is withholding critical information: What we know

USATODAY.com

Published

Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen in  Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before disappearing Aug. 30, police in three states say.
 

Full Article