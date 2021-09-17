Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
"The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference.Full Article
For days after the August 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that it had been conducted correctly.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban have taken over Kabul airport following the departure of the final U.S. flight on Tuesday..