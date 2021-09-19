Tropical Storm Peter forms as Atlantic hurricane season continues its turbulent pace
Published
Tropical Storm Peter swirled to life Sunday as a tropical depression was on the verge of becoming another named system.
Published
Tropical Storm Peter swirled to life Sunday as a tropical depression was on the verge of becoming another named system.
Larry is expected to then strengthen into a category 3 hurricane as it move out into the open Atlantic.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.