US to Relax Travel Restrictions on Passengers from UK, EU
The United States plans to relax travel restrictions on vaccinated passengers from the European Union and Britain, a source familiar with the plans said Monday.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November, allowing foreigners into..
Boutique cruise Azamara sailed down the Clyde and docked in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, since June 2020. Scotland is welcoming UK-only..