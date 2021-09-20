Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Safe For Kids Ages 5 – 11
Published
Pfizer announced Monday that a medical trial shows its coronavirus vaccine is "safe" for children ages five to 11.Full Article
Published
Pfizer announced Monday that a medical trial shows its coronavirus vaccine is "safe" for children ages five to 11.Full Article
Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children show that the shots were safe and..
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group..