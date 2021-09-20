Eagles place tight end Zach Ertz on COVID-19 list; how will it affect his status for game vs. Cowboys?
Published
The Eagles play the Cowboys next Monday night, a critical early-season matchup for the Eagles.
Published
The Eagles play the Cowboys next Monday night, a critical early-season matchup for the Eagles.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the team announced.
Zach Ertz still has time to be cleared for the Eagles' "Monday Night Football" matchup against the rival Cowboys in Week 3.