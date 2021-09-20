McConnell: GOP to Oppose Debt Ceiling Funding Bill
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans would support a short-term government funding bill if Democrats opt not to raise the debt ceiling.Full Article
Louisana Sen. John Kennedy, whose state was hit by Hurricane Ida, says he would "probably" vote for a bill to raise the debt..