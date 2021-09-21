Johnson & Johnson: 2nd Dose Of COVID Vaccine Offers Stronger Protection
Published
The company says new research shows getting a second dose two months after the first shot is 94% effective against the virus.Full Article
Published
The company says new research shows getting a second dose two months after the first shot is 94% effective against the virus.Full Article
Watch VideoThe CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans on Thursday, opening a major new..
Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that two doses of its Covid-19 Janssen vaccine provides more protection against the virus...