Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Likens Horse-Mounted Border Patrol Agents to NYPD in ‘Times Square at Last Call’ (Video)

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is no stranger to misplaced hyperbole wielded for maximum effect.



On Tuesday, he used some observations he’s had while enjoying a slice of Big Apple nightlife to boost a conversation on “The Five” about the situation on the South Texas border with Mexico. There, thousands of Haitian migrants are camped beside and underneath a bridge in hopes of entering the U.S.



Over the weekend, video and still images revealed at least two horse-mounted Border Patrol agents using aggressive tactics that included lunging their horses and waving leather reins at some of the migrants while trying to fend off their entry. White House press secretary Jenn Psaki called the incident “horrific,” while the Department of Homeland Security said an investigation into the matter will be launched.



“They do this in America,” Gutfeld said of the horse maneuvers. “They do this in Times Square at last call. I’ve been there. I’ve been there. When the horses come out to disperse the crowds!”



The Fox News panel then quickly turned to humor as Geraldo Rivera told Gutfeld he “probably had it coming.”



“Yeaaahhh, the truth comes out,” Gutfeld responded sarcastically.



The reality of the situation in Del Rio, Texas, is far from humorous, however.



Watch Gutfeld’s comments in the clip here or below.







Greg Gutfeld downplays Border Patrol's actions against Haitian migrants by comparing them to a bar closing at night:



"They do this in Times Square at last call. I’ve been there. I’ve been there. When the horses come out to disperse the crowds!" pic.twitter.com/70yIYCHpQF



— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 21, 2021