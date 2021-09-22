Fighting Terrorism in Africa
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discusses the possible shift in the terrorism hotspots on the African continent. Her guests include Vanda Felbab-Brown, co-director of the Africa Security Initiative at Brookings Institute, Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, executive director at West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism, Yetunde A. Odugbesan-Omede, professor of Global Affairs and Political Science at Farmingdale College and Anne Speckhard, professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown University.Full Article