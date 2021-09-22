Lauren Boebert paid rent and utilities with campaign funds, FEC filings show
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert reimbursed her account for the payments, which were amended in filings this week.Full Article
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has come under fire for reportedly violating campaign finance laws by using campaign funds to pay rent..
Rep. Boebert spent $6,650 in campaign funds to pay rent for her restaurant, "Shooters Grill." The campaign says it was a mistake.