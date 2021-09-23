As early as Wednesday night, the Food and Drug Administration will approve a booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for adults 65 and older.Full Article
FDA To Authorize a Booster Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine for 65 and Older
