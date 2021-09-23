Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather Of Black Cinema, Dies At 89
In statement, his family said that Van Peebles, father of the actor-director Mario Van Peebles, died Tuesday evening at his home in Manhattan.Full Article
Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles - who was described as the "godfather of black cinema" - has died aged 89.
A fertile creative force, he wrote fiction and musicals but is best known for a breakthrough movie that heralded the genre known..