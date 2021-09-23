UK royals Harry and Meghan visit NYC landmark
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk's-eye view of New York City on Thursday with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center's signature tower.(Sept. 23)
