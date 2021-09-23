Moderna CEO: Pandemic Could Last Another Year
Published
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in an interview this week that the COVID-19 pandemic could end in about a year based on the rate of vaccine production over the past six months...Full Article
Published
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in an interview this week that the COVID-19 pandemic could end in about a year based on the rate of vaccine production over the past six months...Full Article
Moderna's CEO stated that the world will return to routine life by this time next year.
The United States said Monday that starting in early November it will ease its coronavirus restrictions for foreign travelers..