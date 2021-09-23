Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Gabby Petito’s Missing Fiancé Brian Laundrie
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Gabby Petito‘s missing fiancé Brian Laundrie.Full Article
The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in connection with the death of Gabby Petito.
The FBI on Monday surrounded the Southwest Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and executed a search warrant.