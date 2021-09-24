Former Louisiana Trooper Faces Federal Civil Rights Charge
Body-camera footage shows the ex-trooper, Jacob Brown, repeatedly pummeling a Black man, Aaron Larry Bowman, with a flashlight during a traffic stop in 2019.Full Article
Watch VideoA former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18..
