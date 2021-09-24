Mary Trump Hits Back at ‘Idiot’ Meghan McCain Over Twitter Snub

Mary Trump, the niece of former president Donald Trump, lashed out at Meghan McCain during her “Unpresidented” podcast interview this week.



“So Meghan — because she’s an idiot — tweeted me and probably sold more books to me than anybody else, because Donald didn’t sue me this time around,” Trump said.



She was referring to this tweet from McCain from Aug. 2: “There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me. Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f— alone.”



“So anyway, I tweeted back something like — of course, this isn’t true, but I needed to do something — I have the utmost respect for Meghan’s parents, but it’s a shame that this is what entitlement looks like and it’s so dangerous or whatever and it was hysterical and it went viral and it was really fun.”



Here is that tweet from Trump.



This week’s slamming of McCain is a continuation of a battle that went down earlier this summer. In August, McCain opted not to appear on “The View,” which she was co-hosting at the time, when Trump came on to discuss her uncle. The two exchanged their bitter words on Twitter at the time, while Trump also used her segment on the ABC program to hit McCain.



“It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me,” Trump said on the show, “but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”