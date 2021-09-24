FACT CHECK: Image Claims White House, CDC, FDA, Congressional, Pfizer And Moderna Employees As Well As Illegal Immigrants Are Exempt From Biden’s Vaccine Mandate
Published
Published
Watch VideoThe CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans on Thursday, opening a major new..
A U.S. government advisory panel rejected a plan for the widespread use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, dealing a setback to the..
null / zstock/Shutterstock
Washington D.C., Sep 16, 2021 / 16:00 pm (CNA).
As the Biden administration..