‘The Other Two’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

The Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver-led “The Other Two” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max, the streaming service revealed Friday, one day after the launch of its second-season finale.



Season 3 of “The Other Two” will mark the comedy’s second season on the streaming service, as the MTV Entertainment Studios show aired its first year on Comedy Central back in 2019 before moving to HBO Max ahead of its Season 2 debut this August.



Here’s the official description for the 10-episode second season of “The Other Two,” which is available now in its entirety on HBO Max: With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.



“The Other Two,” which has ranked among HBO Max’s most-popular series since the release of Season 2 and has seen steady growth each week as new episodes have been released, stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon.



Recurring cast for Season 2 includes Brandon Scott Jones as Curtis, Gideon Glick as Jess, Josh Segarra as Lance, and Wanda Sykes as Shuli. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang and Ian Ziering.



“The Other Two” is created, written and executive produced by former “SNL” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Other executive producers include Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Ari Pearce and Samantha Schles for MTV Entertainment Studios, Tara Power, executive in charge for MTV Entertainment Studios. The show is co-executive produced by Hilary Marx and produced by Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza for Broadway Video. Directors include Kelly, Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell and Charlie Gruet.



“Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of Original Comedy and Adult Animation for HBO Max, said in a statement. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.”



Kelly and Schneider added: “We are deeply sickened to see HBO Max throw their support behind a show with so many foot jokes, and absolutely thrilled that it’s ours. To everyone who watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch — thank you!!! It has been overwhelming in the best way to see our show resonate with so many people, and we are incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew.”