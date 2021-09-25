Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Placed On Injured Reserve
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve, team officials announced Saturday.Full Article
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least the next three games after being placed on injured reserve today...
Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down what he believes the rib injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is and how long he..