HOLBROOK, N.Y. --- Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito will be honored Sunday during a public service on Long Island. The 22-year-old’s father said people can pay their respects between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook. Petito was born and raised on Long Island. Her family lives in Blue Point. In lieu of [...]