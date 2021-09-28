How ‘DWTS’ Scored Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby While She Recovers From COVID

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke and her Season 30 celeb partner, Peloton star Cody Rigsby, had to sit out Monday’s episode of the ABC ballroom dancing competition following Burke’s positive COVID-19 test the day prior. But they still managed to earned a 24/40 score for the episode. Here’s how.



With Burke and Rigsby (who was exposed to her during their rehearsal last week, but has not himself been diagnosed with COVID-19) out of the live show at the last minute and put into quarantine in their respective homes, ABC pivoted to still include them in Week 2, which marked the first elimination show of the season.



The partners were judged based on their last-week rehearsal for this week’s salsa dance set to Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” which was taped in New York prior to Burke’s diagnosis.



Rigsby and Burke, who said she is “fully vaccinated” with the Moderna vaccine, appeared over Zoom to hear the judges’ critiques and receive their score over video chat.



“I’m feeling OK, I’m just grateful that I got vaccinated,” Burke said when on with “DWTS” host Tyra Banks and the panelists. “It could have been way worse.” Rigsby added, “I’m feeling good. The world can do things and you have to ride the wave and pivot. That’s what we did.”



As TheWrap reported Monday, Burke will be missing two weeks’ worth of shows due to her positive test, meaning she will also be out next Monday, which is “Britney Night” on “DWTS.”



It is currently unclear how “Dancing With the Stars” will judge Rigsby and Burke for that episode of Britney Spears-themed performances, which Burke will still not be able to attend due to the mandatory 10-day quarantine following her positive COVID-19 test.



ABC did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday regarding next week’s plans for Burke and Rigsby’s scoring.



“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.



See Burke’s tweet of her and Rigsby’s rehearsal video below.







Thank god for technology and camera phones!



If you haven’t voted yet, text CODY to 21523 NOW before voting closes so we can come back. Thank you for all the well wishes, love and support #boocrew! #DWTS @CodyRigsby pic.twitter.com/cpohDL5fve



— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 28, 2021