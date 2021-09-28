Cynthia Bailey Exits ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ After 11 Years: ‘It’s Time to Move On’

Cynthia Bailey is quitting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after starring on the Bravo reality show for over a decade. The 54-year-old model-entrepreneur broke the news to her 3.5 million Instagram followers in a lengthy post on Monday.



“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bailey wrote. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”



Bravo responded to the announcement with a supportive message on Twitter “wishing Cynthia Bailey the best on her next adventures after #RHOA.”



Bailey, who joined the show’s third season as a friend of original cast member NeNe Leakes, also thanked her fellow cast members, as well as her fans for their “blessings, love, and support” over the years.



During her eleven year run, Bailey experienced major milestones in her personal and professional life, including her marriage and divorce from restauranteur Peter Thomas and her marriage to talk show host Mike Hill in 2020. “RHOA” also focused on her relationship with her daughter, Noelle Robinson.



However, Bailey isn’t ready to hang up her “Real Housewives” hat just yet. She will star in the “Real Housewives” spinoff “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip“ along with six other veterans of the “Real Housewives” franchise. The show, which filmed in Turks and Caicos, will premiere later this year on the streaming service Peacock.



Says Bailey, “It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.” See her heartfelt message below.





